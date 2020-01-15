Schwab Charitable Fund Increases Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Schwab Charitable Fund increased its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in Amgen were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.70. 1,920,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,889,007. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $238.17 and a 200-day moving average of $208.52. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $244.99. The stock has a market cap of $141.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 40.28%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total value of $91,566.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,230.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $2,074,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Leerink Swann boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, September 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.39.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

