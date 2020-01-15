Schwab Charitable Fund Sells 206 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Schwab Charitable Fund decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.3% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,060,840,000 after buying an additional 2,631,883 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,654,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,223,000 after buying an additional 2,097,114 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,125,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,058,000 after buying an additional 3,911,848 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,902,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,918,000 after purchasing an additional 237,373 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,041,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,704,000 after purchasing an additional 48,416 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $329.66. 4,401,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,896,291. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $261.52 and a 12-month high of $330.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $2.0391 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $8.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.