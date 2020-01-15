Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stake Increased by Campbell Wealth Management

Campbell Wealth Management raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,647,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,311 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 25.4% of Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $126,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 18,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Resource Planning Group increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $78.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.50. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $61.63 and a one year high of $78.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.4665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Schwab US Large-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

