Scotiabank Boosts International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Price Target to C$8.50

International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
TSE IPCO opened at C$5.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $899.62 million and a PE ratio of 8.62. International Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of C$4.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.99.
International Petroleum Company Profile
