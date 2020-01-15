Scotiabank Raises WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target to C$95.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$85.00 to C$95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.79% from the company’s current price.

WSP has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$90.00 price objective on shares of WSP Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$76.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$81.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$92.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$86.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$92.15.

Shares of TSE:WSP traded up C$0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$94.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,464. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.45. WSP Global has a 12 month low of C$62.56 and a 12 month high of C$95.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$88.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$79.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion and a PE ratio of 34.36.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.11 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.72 billion. Research analysts anticipate that WSP Global will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Birgit Norgaard purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$86.10 per share, with a total value of C$86,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$344,400. Also, Senior Officer David Langlois sold 2,217 shares of WSP Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.68, for a total transaction of C$189,943.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$132,626.60.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highway, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and partners.

