Seadrill Ltd (NYSE:SDRL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Seadrill Ltd (NYSE:SDRL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,350,000 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the December 15th total of 11,840,000 shares. Approximately 14.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

SDRL stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.73. The company had a trading volume of 682,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,138. Seadrill has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $10.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.68 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.40) EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Seadrill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Seadrill by 509.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 53,592 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Seadrill by 118.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 386,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,210 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Seadrill by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,243,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 377,058 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Seadrill by 232.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,284,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,822 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Seadrill by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 14,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Seadrill Company Profile

Seadrill Ltd. is an offshore drilling contractor providing offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. Its primary business is the ownership and operation of drillships, semi-submersible rigs, jack-up rigs, tender rigs for operations in shallow, mid, deep, and ultra deep-water areas, and in benign and harsh environments.

