Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.17.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, CFO James M. Sullivan acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.75 per share, with a total value of $193,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,835. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Sealed Air by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sealed Air by 556.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Sealed Air by 165.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SEE traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,364. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.77 and a 200-day moving average of $40.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.03. Sealed Air has a 12-month low of $36.20 and a 12-month high of $47.13.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 135.60%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

