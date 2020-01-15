SelfSell 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $28,285.00 (SSC)

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 14th. SelfSell has a total market capitalization of $182,602.00 and approximately $28,285.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SelfSell coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitinka, OKEx and LBank. In the last seven days, SelfSell has traded 56.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00043838 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000186 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

SelfSell Coin Profile

SSC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official website is www.selfsell.com . SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SelfSell

SelfSell can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bitinka and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfSell should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SelfSell using one of the exchanges listed above.

