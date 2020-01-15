Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION is one of the leading semiconductor foundries in the world and the largest and most advanced foundry in Mainland China, providing integrated circuit manufacturing service at 0.35 micron to 65 nanometer and finer line technologies. Headquartered in Shanghai, China, SMIC has a 300-millimeter wafer fabrication facility (fab) and three 200 mm wafer fabs in its Shanghai mega-fab, two 300 mm wafer fabs in its Beijing mega-fab, a 200 mm wafer fab in Tianjin, and an in-house assembly and testing facility in Chengdu. SMIC also has customer service and marketing offices in the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and a representative office in Hong Kong. In addition, SMIC manages and operates a 200 mm wafer fab in Chengdu owned by Cension Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation and a 300 mm wafer fab under construction in Wuhan owned by Wuhan Xinxin Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Semiconductor Manufacturing International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of SMICY stock opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 58.13 and a beta of 0.67. Semiconductor Manufacturing International has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $8.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $816.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.01 million. Semiconductor Manufacturing International had a return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 4.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Semiconductor Manufacturing International will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Semiconductor Manufacturing International

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sales of self-manufactured products.

