Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) Short Interest Update

Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,420,000 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the December 15th total of 5,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of SERV traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $36.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 892,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Servicemaster Global has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $58.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.26 and a 200-day moving average of $48.12.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.05 million. Servicemaster Global had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Servicemaster Global will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven B. Hochhauser acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.01 per share, for a total transaction of $70,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,382.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SERV. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Servicemaster Global by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,928,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,913,000 after buying an additional 1,071,317 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Servicemaster Global by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,238,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,899,000 after buying an additional 795,651 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Servicemaster Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,623,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Servicemaster Global by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,731,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,065,000 after buying an additional 400,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Servicemaster Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,456,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Servicemaster Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Servicemaster Global from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Servicemaster Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Servicemaster Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.67.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

