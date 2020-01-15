Short Interest in Apollo Endosurgery Inc (NASDAQ:APEN) Rises By 6.7%

Apollo Endosurgery Inc (NASDAQ:APEN) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 170,500 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the December 15th total of 159,800 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APEN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Endosurgery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine lowered Apollo Endosurgery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:APEN opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.77. Apollo Endosurgery has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $4.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 million. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 176.86% and a negative net margin of 71.59%. As a group, analysts expect that Apollo Endosurgery will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Apollo Endosurgery stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery Inc (NASDAQ:APEN) by 42.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,229 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.17% of Apollo Endosurgery worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.03% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. Its products include OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System that enables advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope; Orbera365 Managed Weight Loss System; and the BIB for the treatment of overweight and obese adults.

