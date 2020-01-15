Short Interest in Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) Expands By 19.8%

Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the December 15th total of 3,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 904,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Archrock news, CEO D Bradley Childers acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Insiders bought 261,110 shares of company stock worth $324,823 over the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Archrock during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Archrock during the third quarter valued at $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Archrock by 1,058.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Archrock during the second quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Archrock during the third quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AROC stock opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.69. Archrock has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $11.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $244.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.90 million. Archrock had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Archrock will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

AROC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley set a $17.00 target price on shares of Archrock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Archrock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

