Short Interest in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Declines By 11.6%

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the December 15th total of 2,070,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 528,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARW. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Arrow Electronics from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Arrow Electronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Bank of America set a $70.00 price target on Arrow Electronics and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price objective on Arrow Electronics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.88.

NYSE ARW traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,622. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.76. Arrow Electronics has a twelve month low of $62.35 and a twelve month high of $86.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.36.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.19. Arrow Electronics had a positive return on equity of 13.21% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $157,170.00. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 60,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $4,836,814.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,738,461.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,225 shares of company stock valued at $6,227,396. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 22.1% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the second quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the third quarter worth about $336,000. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

