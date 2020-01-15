Short Interest in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Drops By 7.1%

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,210,000 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the December 15th total of 4,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 288,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.6 days. Currently, 21.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 4.4% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 212,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth about $34,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 6.4% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 306,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 18,423 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 10.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 350,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 34,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.51% of the company’s stock.

BGFV traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.93. 21,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,078. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.13 and a beta of 0.55.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $266.15 million during the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 0.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Big 5 Sporting Goods will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company offers athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

