Short Interest in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Decreases By 8.3%

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the December 15th total of 3,380,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

NYSE BAH traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $79.40. The company had a trading volume of 917,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,755. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.24. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $46.68 and a 12 month high of $79.97.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 57.89%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kristine Anderson sold 5,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $393,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 43,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $3,138,044.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 88,306 shares of company stock worth $6,511,668 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.22.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.