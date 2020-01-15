Short Interest in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Decreases By 8.3%

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the December 15th total of 3,380,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
NYSE BAH traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $79.40. The company had a trading volume of 917,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,755. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.24. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $46.68 and a 12 month high of $79.97.
Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 57.89%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently commented on BAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.22.
Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.
