Short Interest in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Increases By 20.9%

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 519,900 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the December 15th total of 430,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

In other news, Director John C. Dean sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $192,456.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,085.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arnold D. Martines sold 1,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $50,429.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,907.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,730 shares of company stock worth $640,866. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Central Pacific Financial by 1,282.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the second quarter worth $284,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the second quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the third quarter valued at $443,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CPF traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $28.97. 107,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.44 and its 200 day moving average is $29.04. Central Pacific Financial has a 52 week low of $25.46 and a 52 week high of $30.82. The company has a market capitalization of $815.84 million, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $55.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.00 million. Analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.77%.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

