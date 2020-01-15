Short Interest in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Drops By 17.6%

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,440,000 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the December 15th total of 7,820,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $39.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.19.

Shares of CFG traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,850,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,144,414. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $40.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.46.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 22.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,389,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,817,139,000 after acquiring an additional 492,162 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,632,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $764,921,000 after purchasing an additional 449,026 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 67,645.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,455,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,002,000 after purchasing an additional 8,443,453 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 893.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,802,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth $87,590,000. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

