Short Interest in Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) Rises By 7.7%

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 751,900 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the December 15th total of 698,400 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 100,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days.

BBCP traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,730. The company has a market cap of $288.02 million, a PE ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average of $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Concrete Pumping has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $12.73.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $83.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.38 million. Research analysts forecast that Concrete Pumping will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBCP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Concrete Pumping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBCP. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping in the third quarter worth about $53,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Concrete Pumping by 101.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,544,180 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

