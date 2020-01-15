Short Interest in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Increases By 17.7%

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,780,000 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the December 15th total of 4,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.63.

Shares of DFS traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.29. The stock had a trading volume of 62,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,660. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $62.11 and a 52 week high of $92.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.56. The company has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.61.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.07. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 707.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,719,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,035,000 after buying an additional 2,382,825 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 151.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,080,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,424,000 after buying an additional 1,251,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,713,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,500,000 after buying an additional 887,296 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 72.4% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,722,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,627,000 after buying an additional 723,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 43.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,483,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,291,000 after buying an additional 447,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

