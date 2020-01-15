Short Interest in Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Expands By 18.1%

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600,000 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the December 15th total of 4,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

DT traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,478,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,697. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $30.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.94.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $129.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.57 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo, Llc sold 3,636,066 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $87,301,944.66.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $981,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $395,000. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.04.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

