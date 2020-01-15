Short Interest in Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) Expands By 9.5%

Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,780,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the December 15th total of 8,020,000 shares. Currently, 11.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 921,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.5 days.

EPZM stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 948,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a current ratio of 10.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.52. Epizyme has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $25.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 2.68.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.11. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a negative net margin of 468.53%. The business had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Epizyme will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EPZM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Epizyme in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Epizyme in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Epizyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPZM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Epizyme by 29.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,078,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,171 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Epizyme by 31.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,440,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,216 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Epizyme in the second quarter worth $5,419,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Epizyme by 133.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 651,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 372,321 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Epizyme in the second quarter worth $3,960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

