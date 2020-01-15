Short Interest in EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) Increases By 8.9%

EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,230,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the December 15th total of 5,720,000 shares. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

NYSE EQM traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $29.80. 20,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,450. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.98. EQM Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $21.43 and a twelve month high of $47.66.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $408.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.98 million. EQM Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that EQM Midstream Partners will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQM shares. UBS Group raised shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of EQM Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EQM Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQM. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,115,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $811,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 890,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,118,000 after acquiring an additional 173,165 shares during the period. Finally, Cincinnati Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 57,875 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 24,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

About EQM Midstream Partners

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

