Short Interest in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Declines By 10.4%

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,820,000 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the December 15th total of 29,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FB. Evercore ISI reissued a “positive” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities set a $242.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Facebook from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Facebook from $197.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.37.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total transaction of $23,700,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $51,324.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,935.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,353,740 shares of company stock valued at $256,885,137. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FB. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 5.2% during the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 66,928 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,919,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 288.0% during the second quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 14,187 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 10,531 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $219.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,282,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,240,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $141.27 and a fifty-two week high of $219.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The business had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

