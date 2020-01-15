Short Interest in Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX) Increases By 7.8%

Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 389,600 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the December 15th total of 361,400 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 617,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of GNPX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.34. 22,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,683. Genprex has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.67.

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genprex stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Genprex as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genprex

Genprex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company. It engages in developing a new approach for treating cancer based on its novel proprietary technology platform, including initial product candidate, Oncoprex immunogene therapy. Oncoprex, which has a multimodal mechanism of action whereby it interrupts cell signaling pathways that cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells, re-establishes pathways for apoptosis in cancer cells, and modulates the immune response against cancer cells.

