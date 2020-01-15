Short Interest in Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX) Increases By 7.8%

Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 389,600 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the December 15th total of 361,400 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 617,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of GNPX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.34. 22,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,683. Genprex has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.67.
Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07.
About Genprex
Genprex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company. It engages in developing a new approach for treating cancer based on its novel proprietary technology platform, including initial product candidate, Oncoprex immunogene therapy. Oncoprex, which has a multimodal mechanism of action whereby it interrupts cell signaling pathways that cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells, re-establishes pathways for apoptosis in cancer cells, and modulates the immune response against cancer cells.
