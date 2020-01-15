Short Interest in GWG Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GWGH) Drops By 6.3%

GWG Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GWGH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,900 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the December 15th total of 106,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.7 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

GWGH stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300. The company has a current ratio of 35.86, a quick ratio of 35.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.52. GWG has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.53. The stock has a market cap of $322.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.11.

GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that GWG will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered GWG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in GWG by 8.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GWG by 11.7% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 21,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in GWG by 206.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 190,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 128,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in GWG by 20,940.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 99,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

About GWG

GWG Holdings, Inc operates as a financial services company. It purchases life insurance policies at a discount to the face value from the secondary market and policy holders, and continue to pay the premiums to collect the policy benefits. The company also owns a portfolio of alternative assets; and develops epigenetic technology solutions for the life insurance industry.

