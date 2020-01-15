Short Interest in Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) Drops By 10.7%

Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,800 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the December 15th total of 82,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Independence from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of NYSE:IHC traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.85. 7,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,889. Independence has a 1 year low of $33.37 and a 1 year high of $42.60. The company has a market cap of $618.24 million, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.25.

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $95.17 million for the quarter. Independence had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 6.07%.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. This is an increase from Independence’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

In other Independence news, Director Ronald I. Simon sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $40,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,425 shares in the company, valued at $619,468. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independence by 10.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 276,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,689,000 after purchasing an additional 25,840 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Independence by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after buying an additional 10,389 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independence in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Independence by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 223,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,641,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Independence by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. 18.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independence

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in life and health insurance business. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals within affinity groups; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage.

