Short Interest in IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) Decreases By 6.2%

IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,830,000 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the December 15th total of 43,540,000 shares. Currently, 12.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IQ traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.52. The stock had a trading volume of 274,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,102,116. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 2.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.81. IQIYI has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $29.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Get IQIYI alerts:

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($5.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($4.30). The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. IQIYI had a negative return on equity of 72.51% and a negative net margin of 39.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IQIYI will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IQ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on IQIYI in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded IQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. 86 Research downgraded IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IQ. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IQIYI during the 4th quarter worth $1,638,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd increased its position in IQIYI by 433.4% during the 3rd quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd now owns 229,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 186,719 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in IQIYI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in IQIYI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,566,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in IQIYI by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,524,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,715,000 after purchasing an additional 30,698 shares during the period. 24.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for IQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.