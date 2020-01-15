Short Interest in Quintana Energy Services Inc (NYSE:QES) Expands By 21.5%

Quintana Energy Services Inc (NYSE:QES) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,100 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the December 15th total of 53,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

In other news, insider Keefer Mcgovern Lehner sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,202.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Quintana Energy Services alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QES. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quintana Energy Services by 429.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 43,503 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Quintana Energy Services during the second quarter worth $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Quintana Energy Services during the second quarter worth $32,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Quintana Energy Services by 231.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15,134 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Quintana Energy Services during the second quarter worth $44,000. 15.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE QES traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.65. 20,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,744. Quintana Energy Services has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 3.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.05.

Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. Quintana Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 15.98% and a negative net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that Quintana Energy Services will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QES shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Quintana Energy Services from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Quintana Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Quintana Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.05.

Quintana Energy Services Company Profile

Quintana Energy Services Inc provides oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in conventional and unconventional plays in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Directional Drilling, Pressure Pumping, Pressure Control, and Wireline.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Quintana Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quintana Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.