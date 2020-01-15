Short Interest in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Declines By 8.7%

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the December 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 314,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Wireless from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Sierra Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 363.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 19.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. 32.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SWIR traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,700. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.52. The company has a market capitalization of $360.60 million, a P/E ratio of 77.54 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Sierra Wireless has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $15.95.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $174.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.16 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sierra Wireless will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.