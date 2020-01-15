Short Interest in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Declines By 12.8%

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 594,500 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the December 15th total of 681,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 278,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE TDY traded up $5.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $376.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,356. Teledyne Technologies has a 12-month low of $212.37 and a 12-month high of $373.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $349.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.35, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.31. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $802.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,191 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.33, for a total transaction of $728,135.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,426,521.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 2,500 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total value of $873,225.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,105,554.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,712 shares of company stock valued at $7,348,174 over the last ninety days. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $438,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $620,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 184.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TDY shares. ValuEngine downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen set a $375.00 price target on Teledyne Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.50.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.