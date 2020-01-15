Short Interest in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Rises By 18.6%

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,560,000 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the December 15th total of 17,340,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $643,322.33. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,178.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $182,884.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $31,598,000. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 4,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN opened at $130.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.04 and a 200-day moving average of $123.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $94.81 and a 1-year high of $132.20.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 58.00%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 target price on Texas Instruments and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Charter Equity downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.38.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.