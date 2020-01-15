Short Interest in Tocagen Inc (NASDAQ:TOCA) Drops By 14.4%

Tocagen Inc (NASDAQ:TOCA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the December 15th total of 2,360,000 shares. Currently, 9.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 537,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tocagen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tocagen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tocagen by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Tocagen by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 20,138 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tocagen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.64% of the company’s stock.

Tocagen stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.59. 1,476,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 3.79. Tocagen has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $12.00.

Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. Tocagen had a negative net margin of 201,488.91% and a negative return on equity of 182.15%. Research analysts forecast that Tocagen will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TOCA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tocagen in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tocagen in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tocagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tocagen in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tocagen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.76.

Tocagen Inc, a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells.

