Short Interest in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Declines By 15.8%

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the December 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of UFP Technologies stock opened at $47.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $354.75 million, a PE ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.66. UFP Technologies has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $49.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UFP Technologies will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Oberdorf sold 7,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $308,317.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $227,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,289 shares in the company, valued at $513,875.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 60,687 shares of company stock valued at $2,715,999 over the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 133,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 17.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,462,000 after purchasing an additional 61,634 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UFP Technologies during the third quarter worth about $1,934,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in UFP Technologies by 302.9% in the 2nd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 201,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,367,000 after purchasing an additional 151,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in UFP Technologies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFPT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

