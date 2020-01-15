Short Interest in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Decreases By 7.9%

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 205,400 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the December 15th total of 222,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VMI. Stifel Nicolaus set a $152.00 target price on Valmont Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Valmont Industries to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valmont Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.33.

Shares of NYSE:VMI traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.73. 1,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,167. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.43. Valmont Industries has a 12 month low of $112.94 and a 12 month high of $151.50.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $690.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.84 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valmont Industries will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.79%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 123.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 435,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,271,000 after buying an additional 240,714 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,630,000 after purchasing an additional 54,327 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 275,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 106,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

