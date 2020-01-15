Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Acquires 284 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 14,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $137.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $106.73 and a one year high of $140.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 67.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $130.00 price objective on PepsiCo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

