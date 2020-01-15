Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Invests $217,000 in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Weather Gauge Advisory LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth $241,000.

Separately, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $35.20 on Wednesday. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $28.86 and a 1 year high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

