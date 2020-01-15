Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MUI)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MUI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,751,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,015,000 after purchasing an additional 47,294 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 821,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,649,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 722,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,145,000 after buying an additional 40,151 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 420,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,904,000 after buying an additional 44,817 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 385.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 400,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after buying an additional 318,326 shares during the period.

NYSE MUI opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.93 and a fifty-two week high of $14.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. This is a boost from Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Company Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

