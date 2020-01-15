Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,039 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 0.5% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 167,032 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 42,965 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,132,673 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $236,100,000 after purchasing an additional 319,822 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,247,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.44.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $81,506.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,372.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VZ opened at $59.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.01. The company has a market cap of $243.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.23%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

