Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Sells 196 Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,504 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 19.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TD shares. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, November 22nd. CIBC downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Monday, October 7th. CSFB downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.08.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $55.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.78. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $51.63 and a 12-month high of $59.55. The company has a market capitalization of $101.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.5605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 45.33%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

