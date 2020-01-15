SIBCoin (SIB) Price Down 3.7% Over Last Week

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 15th. SIBCoin has a total market capitalization of $567,409.00 and approximately $2,617.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SIBCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0313 or 0.00000357 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, BTC-Alpha, C-CEX and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,747.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.94 or 0.01872010 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $327.19 or 0.03736039 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00651889 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.07 or 0.00754472 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010176 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00084713 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00024414 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.69 or 0.00601681 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SIBCoin Coin Profile

SIBCoin (SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,138,628 coins. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.money . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

SIBCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, Livecoin, Upbit, BTC-Alpha, C-CEX and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

