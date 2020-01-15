Sidoti Downgrades Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) to Neutral

Sidoti cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Sidoti currently has $19.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LIND. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.43.

NASDAQ LIND traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.03. The company had a trading volume of 35,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,389. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $892.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.13 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.08. Lindblad Expeditions has a fifty-two week low of $11.98 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $100.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.55 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 3.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIND. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 7,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 8,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.19% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

