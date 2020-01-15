Sidoti Downgrades Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) to Neutral

Sidoti cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Sidoti currently has $19.00 price target on the stock.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on LIND. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.43.
NASDAQ LIND traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.03. The company had a trading volume of 35,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,389. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $892.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.13 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.08. Lindblad Expeditions has a fifty-two week low of $11.98 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIND. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 7,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 8,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.19% of the company’s stock.
Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile
Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.
