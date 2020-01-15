Sidoti Initiates Coverage on Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Research analysts at Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Sidoti’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Dougherty & Co upped their target price on shares of Transcat from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Transcat in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.50 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.13.

Get Transcat alerts:

TRNS stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.27. The stock had a trading volume of 294 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,800. Transcat has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $34.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $229.23 million, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.33.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $41.76 million for the quarter. Transcat had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that Transcat will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Transcat by 157.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 21.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Transcat in the second quarter valued at approximately $414,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 6.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 121.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 14,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.