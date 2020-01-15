Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Shares Down 10.2%

Shares of Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SRRA) were down 10.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.44, approximately 2,696,800 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 2,522,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SRRA shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.20 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.31.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Research analysts expect that Sierra Oncology Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 981.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 39,661 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd raised its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 98.4% in the third quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 500,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 248,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 22.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,312,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 417,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, is advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis and has demonstrated a differentiated therapeutic profile encompassing anemia-related benefits, as well as achieving substantive splenic volume reduction and constitutional symptom control.

