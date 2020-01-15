Signature Wealth Management Group Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 36.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,402,000 after buying an additional 51,981 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1,067.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $875,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,377,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,488. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.62 and its 200 day moving average is $157.87. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $140.00 and a 52 week high of $168.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.8928 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.