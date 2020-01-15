Signature Wealth Management Group Buys 432 Shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

Signature Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 123,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in H & R Block were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of H & R Block by 66.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,605,000 after purchasing an additional 795,172 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 5.5% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 63,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H & R Block during the third quarter worth about $784,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of H & R Block during the third quarter worth about $808,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 4,454.9% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period.

Get H & R Block alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on HRB. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on H & R Block from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on H & R Block in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of H & R Block in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of H & R Block stock traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $24.60. 218,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,794,087. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. H & R Block Inc has a twelve month low of $22.79 and a twelve month high of $29.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.19.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.07. H & R Block had a return on equity of 332.04% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $161.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.83) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that H & R Block Inc will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. H & R Block’s payout ratio is presently 48.37%.

H & R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB).

Receive News & Ratings for H & R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.