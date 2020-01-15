Signature Wealth Management Group Buys 692 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Signature Wealth Management Group grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 14,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 79,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SHM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.24. 9,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,367. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.11 and a 200 day moving average of $49.07. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.13 and a 12 month high of $49.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.0593 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.