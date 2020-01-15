Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) SVP Sandeep P. Kumar Sells 5,177 Shares

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) SVP Sandeep P. Kumar sold 5,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $621,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,382,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $118.89. 166,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,856. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.45. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.50. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $74.01 and a twelve month high of $120.63.
Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $223.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.97 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1,696.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,028,000 after acquiring an additional 192,049 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 13.3% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 745,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,029,000 after acquiring an additional 87,338 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $7,005,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 309.9% during the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 62,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after acquiring an additional 47,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $1,147,000. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.
About Silicon Laboratories
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.
