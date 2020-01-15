Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) SVP Sandeep P. Kumar Sells 5,177 Shares

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) SVP Sandeep P. Kumar sold 5,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $621,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,382,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $118.89. 166,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,856. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.45. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.50. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $74.01 and a twelve month high of $120.63.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $223.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.97 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Silicon Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1,696.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,028,000 after acquiring an additional 192,049 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 13.3% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 745,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,029,000 after acquiring an additional 87,338 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $7,005,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 309.9% during the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 62,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after acquiring an additional 47,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $1,147,000. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

