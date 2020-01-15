SimpliFi Inc. Invests $212,000 in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

SimpliFi Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Sempra Energy comprises approximately 0.1% of SimpliFi Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 37.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,481,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,257,000 after buying an additional 672,259 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,763,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,576,000 after buying an additional 641,500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 19.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,804,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,970,000 after buying an additional 300,044 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 1,201.8% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 179,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,617,000 after buying an additional 165,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 29.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 633,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,512,000 after buying an additional 143,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $153.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.80.

In other Sempra Energy news, Director Andres Conesa purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $147.26 per share, with a total value of $294,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,337.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $151.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $111.38 and a 12-month high of $154.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.41.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a $0.9675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.48%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

