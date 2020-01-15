Skyline Asset Management LP Boosts Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Skyline Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 159.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,600 shares during the period. Skyline Asset Management LP owned 0.41% of Hillenbrand worth $8,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter worth about $20,995,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $458,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HI traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $32.15. 17,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,900. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.89.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $485.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Hillenbrand’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

In other news, VP Glennis A. Williams sold 1,993 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $66,267.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher H. Trainor acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.47 per share, for a total transaction of $110,145.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 28,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,874.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Sidoti reduced their price objective on shares of Hillenbrand from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hillenbrand currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

