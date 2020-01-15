Skyline Asset Management LP Buys 19,300 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Skyline Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Skyline Asset Management LP’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $7,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Deluxe by 234.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deluxe alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 1,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $97,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLX traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.15. 9,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,433. Deluxe Co. has a 1-year low of $36.11 and a 1-year high of $54.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.12 and a 200 day moving average of $47.15.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Deluxe had a negative net margin of 9.01% and a positive return on equity of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Deluxe Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Deluxe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

Recommended Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.